Patch Notes - May 11

Gameplay
- In custom puzzles: Bookmarks are now saved when you leave the puzzle (Note: the current state is NOT saved, unlike the main quest, so make a bookmark if you want to save your progress). Saved bookmarks are deleted upon completion of the puzzle.
- Replays can now be watched step-by-step by pressing F8 while showing the replay. (Any move key advances the replay; undo should go backwards, though this may have bugs.) Press F8 again to exit step-by-step mode.
Bugfixes
- (Island 5) [spoiler]A bean held by a frozen, submerged bucket now is properly destroyed along with the bucket when its tile explodes.[/spoiler]
- Shoves should no longer be propagated through held objects.
- Fixed a game crash that occurred when quickwarping into an island while also teleporting into it.
Puzzles
- "pincer pond": Difficulty lowered to 3.
- "the land without yellow": Revamped to try to push the intended solution. This probably makes the puzzle a bit harder.
- (Island 3): The puzzles "cloudy reef" and "fickle friend" have had their locations swapped, as the latter was judged too difficult for the intro area.
Changed files in this update