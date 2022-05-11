 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 11 May 2022

Patch Notes - May 11

Build 8721986

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
  • In custom puzzles: Bookmarks are now saved when you leave the puzzle (Note: the current state is NOT saved, unlike the main quest, so make a bookmark if you want to save your progress). Saved bookmarks are deleted upon completion of the puzzle.
  • Replays can now be watched step-by-step by pressing F8 while showing the replay. (Any move key advances the replay; undo should go backwards, though this may have bugs.) Press F8 again to exit step-by-step mode.
Bugfixes
  • (Island 5) [spoiler]A bean held by a frozen, submerged bucket now is properly destroyed along with the bucket when its tile explodes.[/spoiler]
  • Shoves should no longer be propagated through held objects.
  • Fixed a game crash that occurred when quickwarping into an island while also teleporting into it.
Puzzles
  • "pincer pond": Difficulty lowered to 3.
  • "the land without yellow": Revamped to try to push the intended solution. This probably makes the puzzle a bit harder.
  • (Island 3): The puzzles "cloudy reef" and "fickle friend" have had their locations swapped, as the latter was judged too difficult for the intro area.

