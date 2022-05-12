 Skip to content

Super Life (RPG) update for 12 May 2022

Super Life "Franchise Lord Launch Day" Update

Super Life continues in my new game 'Franchise Lord'! Available to download today!

Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1828320/Super_Life_Franchise_Lord/

iOS:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/super-life-franchise-lord/id1596624226

Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.KlickInk.FranchiseLord

Highlighted Changes:

  1. Marcoe now has a beard after returning from Isla Pina
  2. The purse is now auto collected when you buy the Cyber Truck in Sun Villa

Updated Art

  1. Updated all school to have a unique class icons
  2. Added multiple new Slimmy Sam's sammiches
  3. Added new Slimmy Chips textures

Bug Fixes

  1. Sound FX balancing
  2. Fixed dog treat bug
  3. Fixed corn texture in farmbook menu
  4. Additional collision fixes
  5. Updated endgame location to improve fps

