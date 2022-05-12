Super Life "Franchise Lord Launch Day" Update

Super Life continues in my new game 'Franchise Lord'! Available to download today!
Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1828320/Super_Life_Franchise_Lord/
iOS:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/super-life-franchise-lord/id1596624226
Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.KlickInk.FranchiseLord
Highlighted Changes:
- Marcoe now has a beard after returning from Isla Pina
- The purse is now auto collected when you buy the Cyber Truck in Sun Villa
Updated Art
- Updated all school to have a unique class icons
- Added multiple new Slimmy Sam's sammiches
- Added new Slimmy Chips textures
Bug Fixes
- Sound FX balancing
- Fixed dog treat bug
- Fixed corn texture in farmbook menu
- Additional collision fixes
- Updated endgame location to improve fps
Changed files in this update