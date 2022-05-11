 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Get In The Car, Loser! update for 11 May 2022

Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.44

Share · View all patches · Build 8721953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This resolves a rare issue on Windows where saving would sometimes fail under unknown conditions—if this happens, the game will now reattempt automatically after a moment. If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!

Changed files in this update

Get In The Car, Loser! Windows Depot 938861
  • Loading history…
Get In The Car, Loser! macOS Depot 938862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.