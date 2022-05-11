First BIG update! Launching Early Access 2.0!

BIG changes!
- BIG Change #1: Tanks are no longer always flat! Both you and enemy tanks will tilt and match their orientations to the ground. A much asked for and finally released update!
- BIG Change #2: When aiming (right click/left trigger), a red dot will show where the blue trail collides with another object (wall, tank, etc.). More accuracy!
Gameplay updates:
- Improved Bullet Hit Detection: Now you can reliably shoot from cliff edges!
- Bullet Trail Colors: If you tried out the bonus level and saw the enemy tanks, you may have noticed that all of their bullet trails were red. Well no more! The trail for a bullet matches the color of the tank that shot it, so you’ll have a much cleaner idea of who is targeting you!
Enemy tank updates:
- Tank Hit Box Update: We originally used a sphere as the hit box, which led to many issues. Now it has a tank-shaped hit box, which shouldn’t have any issues!
- Firing range: Enemy tanks now have a longer fire range, meaning they will shoot at you earlier as they approach. Dodge ‘em!
- Keep your enemies close, just not that close: Enemy tanks now have a further close-in range, meaning they won’t hug you as closely when they move up to you. Additionally, they’ll let you move a little further away before they start chasing you. #BackOff!
Map news:
- Level 6: Added a for more tanks to the back section. You can tackle ‘em, right?
NEW MAPS: We got 3 new maps for you! And they’ve all got the classic signposts throughout!
- Level 7: Looks like you discovered a supply line – where does it go?
- Level 8: You’re surrounded! By Pink Snipers?! Collect the coins and jump right back into the fray with the movement cannons.
- Level 9: ReGREENeration! Green tanks and turrets regenerate health almost immediately, so take them out quickly in this whirlwind of a level!
Thanks again for playing our game. Several of these improvements were taken straight from feedback from players. So if you're holding out, don't wait! Let us know how we can change today!
Yours truly,
- The D-T.E.A.M.
Changed files in this update