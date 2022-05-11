Autobattle Options

Autobattle Option Rundown:
- Press 1 (left shoulder button) to repeat current party member previous command.
- Press 2 (right shoulder button) to repeat all REMAINING party members' previous command.
- Press R (Select button) to enable autobattle, which automatically repeats all remaining party members' commands and moves the battle forward automatically approx ~1s after each command/animation executes. Press the button again at any time to halt autobattle.
- If no previous command was selected for a party member, Fight to closest available enemy group will be attempted.
- Wait command will be used for any party member that cannot reach any enemy groups when Fight is attempted.
- If a party member does not have enough energy for the same command, Fight will be attempted.
- Smart healing/targeting is not available. If you heal a party member and repeat it, it will heal the same over and over, unless they die. In that case Fight will be attempted.
- Blunderbuss should alternate between skill and Fight to account for reloads.
Fixed an issue in bestiary monster mastery level calcs involving appearance weights.
Fixed skeleton pet attack not having any sound.
Fixed Blood/Dark Strike not having an attack graphic.
