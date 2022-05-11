 Skip to content

Ergo update for 11 May 2022

Ergo Patchnotes 1.02

What's up future employees. I have released a new patch with a few fixes, Thank you for playing the game, hopefully these fixes and changes will make the game more enjoyable.

Fixes

  • Fixed softlock on first test
  • Possibly fixed random level resets
  • Fixed a bug where the final dialogue would fail to play at the appropriate location
  • [spoiler] fixed bug in final level where spheres would reenable gravity on the final level [/spoiler]

Changes

  • Items that fall out of the map will now return to the player's location
  • Removed a destructible table that was causing application instability
  • Added some fake doors to some the first puzzle
  • [spoiler] Changed Cons' appearance [/spoiler]
  • Adjusted final scene to make it partially easier
  • Made the level Frequent Oversight require more user cooperation

Steam fixes

  • Store page now mentions that it requires a vr headset to play
  • Fixed launch option text for Oculus VR mode

(Please note updates are not daily, I've just managed to fix these important issues)

