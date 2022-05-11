Ergo Patchnotes 1.02

What's up future employees. I have released a new patch with a few fixes, Thank you for playing the game, hopefully these fixes and changes will make the game more enjoyable.
Fixes
- Fixed softlock on first test
- Possibly fixed random level resets
- Fixed a bug where the final dialogue would fail to play at the appropriate location
- [spoiler] fixed bug in final level where spheres would reenable gravity on the final level [/spoiler]
Changes
- Items that fall out of the map will now return to the player's location
- Removed a destructible table that was causing application instability
- Added some fake doors to some the first puzzle
- [spoiler] Changed Cons' appearance [/spoiler]
- Adjusted final scene to make it partially easier
- Made the level Frequent Oversight require more user cooperation
Steam fixes
- Store page now mentions that it requires a vr headset to play
- Fixed launch option text for Oculus VR mode
(Please note updates are not daily, I've just managed to fix these important issues)
Changed files in this update