Update 0.4.0.1

The upate 0.4.0.1 adds a "Confirm Interaction" option which prevents unintentional pickup or portal interactions along a improvement to the skill node search field.
We have heard your feedback and pushed this to a very high priority due to all the pain this caused for accidential weapon swaps in endgame scenarios.
- A confirm Interaction option has been added to prevent unintentional pickup or portal interactions. This option is on by default but can be turned of anytime in the options menu to get back the old interaction system. You can dynamically switch this setting on and off during your runs to suit your playstyle.
- The search and filter field on the skilltree now automatically deletes entered text to make it ready for your input without having to delet the content first.
- Fixed a bug which caused the super boss area timer to not reset properly making it unable to leave the area on some cases.
Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
