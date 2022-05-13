Patch 1.0.3.33

- Custom Unit Types: Wizards and Sovereign Warlords can now create custom unit types from a tab panel in the Military Window. This is done by specifying Culture, Mount, Weapons/Armor/Shield, Abilities and Weight. You can also choose Icon and Name for the unit type. The resulting unit will have a cost based on the options chosen. Additional options will be added in subsequent updates, as will some limitations on how freely this can be used (unlimited access at no cost will likely not remain for all Wizards) - but the latter will be come with a game setting for those players who prefer to be without such restrictions.
- When conquering a Fortress, leaders of minor faction will now cause an event / prompt similar to the one when conquering a City
- Conquering a Knightly Order Fortress now has special logic handling the leader (Master / Grandmaster) of the Fortress. When not slain during the assault, the leader may instead flee or be captured by the conquering faction.
- Shrine: Now require a Religious-type character of the correct religion to be assigned in order to generate Influence. Having an Arcane character assigned will yield an additional +1 Mana. These can be fulfilled by the a single character with both types or two different characters.
- Shrine: Construction can now fail if no Religious Leader assigned during construction (2% per turn). In addition it also carries a 50% risk of gaining 1-20 Divine Wrath per Turn. This is evaluated on a per-turn basis (ie unassignment/reassignment matters).
- Outliner: Now sorts most entries by type and/or name. Armies are sorted by size.
- Outliner: Now includes Fortress Upgrades as part of the Construction group.
- Divine Favor Boons: Added additional trait-giving boons to several domains, expanding the number of domains with access to 'treat-as-class' traits.
- World Generator will now be less likely to choose certain key traits when pruning traits from randomly generated cultures that end up with a very high number of traits.
- Tweaked the cost and stats of several types of armor.
- Added a soft cap to the cost calculation for some of the random events that have a (potential) cost component, and did not already have such logic.
- New City Building Type: Celestial Artificery. Industrial-type building for celestials and/or good-aligned wizards. Converts Industrial output to Mana.
- New City Building Types: Metalworks (Silver, Platinum, Mithril, Adamantite). Industrial-type buildings which convert Industrial output to the relevant metal. Requires access to the metal via adjacency or being the provincial capital of a province with the resource.
- New Spell: Gifts in the Snow (Frost Mastery). Enchantment which increases the output of resource sites in arctic terrain and buffs the stats of cities in arctic terrain.
- Improved logging of character ranged attacks during grid battles
- Mythos Editor: Workshop preview icon now be set from the UI
- Fixed a number of crash bugs related to cities and pop culture
- Fixed a bug where Ichor Vats produced the wrong resource
- Fixed an unintentional cooldown affecting the Flash of Insight spell.
- Fixed a bug causing the sorting on the Deities grid to be incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where City Leaders gained through conquest would sometimes not switch faction correctly if the conqueror was a Wizard.
- Fixed a number of bugs causing characters to be treated as being located at a site despite having a different actual location. Characters could even end up being located at multiple sites while also being in an army or in the wilderness.
- Fixed a battle crash bug involving the Quicken spell.
Wizards and Warlords update for 13 May 2022
Patch 1.0.3.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Wizards and Warlords Content Depot 567081
- Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords MacOS Depot 567082
- Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords Linux SteamOS Depot 567083
- Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords Windows 32bit Depot 567084
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update