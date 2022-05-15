Aether Storm Part 2 - Bugfix Update

This is a small bugfix update!
I will now retreat back into my lair and work on Aether Storm Part 3!
-
Added an alternative boss soundtrack
-
Changed Contaminate, Arcane Crystal, Frantic Scouring, Spirit Bolt+, Instant Accelerator
-
Fixed some Wild Storm cards not correctly applying Fixed Shock
-
Fixed Lightning Strike giving Shock Rune to enemies
-
Fixed pocket cards getting drawn after ending the turn
-
Fixed an issue where combat would stop working during the Weather turn
-
Fixed an issue where Overcharged enemies would not get Shocked despite having their Shock bars full
-
You will now properly be refunded Aether based on how many packs you had opened
-
You can no longer crit with your debuffs by using the Stopwatch on Shah'Ru
Changed files in this update