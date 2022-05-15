 Skip to content

Breach Wanderers update for 15 May 2022

Aether Storm Part 2 - Bugfix Update

Aether Storm Part 2 - Bugfix Update

This is a small bugfix update!

I will now retreat back into my lair and work on Aether Storm Part 3!

  • Added an alternative boss soundtrack

  • Changed Contaminate, Arcane Crystal, Frantic Scouring, Spirit Bolt+, Instant Accelerator

  • Fixed some Wild Storm cards not correctly applying Fixed Shock

  • Fixed Lightning Strike giving Shock Rune to enemies

  • Fixed pocket cards getting drawn after ending the turn

  • Fixed an issue where combat would stop working during the Weather turn

  • Fixed an issue where Overcharged enemies would not get Shocked despite having their Shock bars full

  • You will now properly be refunded Aether based on how many packs you had opened

  • You can no longer crit with your debuffs by using the Stopwatch on Shah'Ru

