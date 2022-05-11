 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 11 May 2022

ClientVersion 5267

Build 8720722 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_ConductScorecard_CommunicationWarning: Communications Warning
  • DOTA_ConductScorecard_CommunicationsWarning_desc: Other players have indicated that your communication is abusive and not conducive to a friendly environment.
  • DOTA_ConductScorecard_CommsWarning_Info: Communication Warnings are issued when you you receive more reports than approximately 95% of the player population. If you continue to be reported, a ban will be issued and players will be unable to see your chat without first un-muting you. In addition, each report may result in the reduction of your behavior score. Communications reports includes reports from both allies and enemies. You can not be reported for communications abuse by someone if you have not communicated with that person in game. <br><br>Communications Abuse reports accumulate over a period of 15 games.

Changed files in this update

