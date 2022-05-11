 Skip to content

Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards update for 11 May 2022

The Gun of No One is starting soon!

Starts - 5/19/22
Ends - 6/9/22

Prepare the Doomsday Devices! All Armed cards Bomb for 50% of their base Attack value every turn, Heal for 30% of their base Health every turn, and have 30% increased base Health.

