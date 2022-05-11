The Gun of No One is starting soon!

Starts - 5/19/22
Ends - 6/9/22
Prepare the Doomsday Devices! All Armed cards Bomb for 50% of their base Attack value every turn, Heal for 30% of their base Health every turn, and have 30% increased base Health.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Starts - 5/19/22
Ends - 6/9/22
Prepare the Doomsday Devices! All Armed cards Bomb for 50% of their base Attack value every turn, Heal for 30% of their base Health every turn, and have 30% increased base Health.
Changed depots in development branch