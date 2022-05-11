 Skip to content

Ellisar update for 11 May 2022

Bugfixing and Small Tweaks

Build 8720685

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Most collision bugs are fixed
  • Better performance in most areas
  • Better bubble particles
  • Added Keyboard helpers
  • Added 2 more saving points
  • We polished some of the volumes on the sound effects
  • All of the checkpoints are fixed and we added some that the players deemed necessary
  • Japanese texts are being deprecated for the time being, no font we are trying is working properly. We will look into this further so we can bring this translation back
