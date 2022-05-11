- Most collision bugs are fixed
- Better performance in most areas
- Better bubble particles
- Added Keyboard helpers
- Added 2 more saving points
- We polished some of the volumes on the sound effects
- All of the checkpoints are fixed and we added some that the players deemed necessary
- Japanese texts are being deprecated for the time being, no font we are trying is working properly. We will look into this further so we can bring this translation back
Ellisar update for 11 May 2022
Bugfixing and Small Tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
