Improvements in technology discovery and gameplay

- after returning to the discovered technology menu, it can be abandoned with the loss of the existing discovery points. ( point 2 mentioned by Daniel )
- added Kassandra's voices and special effects to the technology discovery menu to improve the overall atmosphere and feel.
- the threshold for discoveries of the ultimate technology in the rocket weapons category has been lowered. Tactical lasers + improved titanium materials will be enough to unlock the latest technologies and mechs in this branch.
- additional badges of military ranks have been added.
- the difficulty level for some scenarios has been corrected in relation to the number of mechs that were an obstacle for some players to continue the game. The changes concern especially the easy level.
- the font size has been reduced in several places and the UI readability has been increased.
- the power of red and green lasers has been slightly increased, and the effectiveness of blue lasers used by the player has been improved.
- orbital laser impact power has been slightly increased (+2 min. / +5 max.) and the maximum orbital particle impact damage by 10 points. This slightly increases the dynamics of the game later in the game.
- the capabilities of some mechs from the later phase of the game have been increased.
- added a short animation for later mining missions.
Each constructive review or feedback motivates us to work better on the product and is really welcome. We would like to thank everyone who trusted us.
Changed files in this update