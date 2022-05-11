V 0.0.4.3
-
New dynamic music track. The game will choose between the original or new dynamic track at the beginning of each level.
-
You may run across a wishing well. Throw some credits in. You might get lucky.
-
New Body perk “Static Barrier”. This adds a barrier around the player that absorbs an attack for each stack of the perk you have, up to three. After it’s diminished it no longer absorbs damage until it recharges.
-
New Melee perk “Pickpocket”. Sneak attacks cause enemies to drop credits. Two stacks increase the amount dropped.
-
New variations for interior furniture props.
-
New sound effects when grinding awnings.
-
Enemy flame attacks no longer make obnoxious noises while passing through cars.
-
Fixed a crash caused by hacked enemies shooting other enemies when the player has the "Penetrate" perk equipped.
-
Fixed an issue with a particular cyborg acting erratically.
-
Some optimization work.
