Cyber Cult City update for 11 May 2022

V 0.0.4.3

Build 8720522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 0.0.4.3

  • New dynamic music track. The game will choose between the original or new dynamic track at the beginning of each level.

  • You may run across a wishing well. Throw some credits in. You might get lucky.

  • New Body perk “Static Barrier”. This adds a barrier around the player that absorbs an attack for each stack of the perk you have, up to three. After it’s diminished it no longer absorbs damage until it recharges.

  • New Melee perk “Pickpocket”. Sneak attacks cause enemies to drop credits. Two stacks increase the amount dropped.

  • New variations for interior furniture props.

  • New sound effects when grinding awnings.

  • Enemy flame attacks no longer make obnoxious noises while passing through cars.

  • Fixed a crash caused by hacked enemies shooting other enemies when the player has the "Penetrate" perk equipped.

  • Fixed an issue with a particular cyborg acting erratically.

  • Some optimization work.

