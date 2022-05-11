 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 11 May 2022

Version 1.13

Version 1.13

  • Rails now moves even faster and are cheaper to build.
  • Rail stations can now store more items which makes them useful as warehouses.
  • Fixed: Rails causing a crash.
  • Fixed: Belts could stop being connected to buildings in older saves.
  • It is now easier to select Peons and building belt ports.
  • Re-balanced the happiness/reputation generated by some items to make them more valuable to create.
  • Done some optimizations to improve overall game performance but should also help in larger villages.

