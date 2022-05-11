- Rails now moves even faster and are cheaper to build.
- Rail stations can now store more items which makes them useful as warehouses.
- Fixed: Rails causing a crash.
- Fixed: Belts could stop being connected to buildings in older saves.
- It is now easier to select Peons and building belt ports.
- Re-balanced the happiness/reputation generated by some items to make them more valuable to create.
- Done some optimizations to improve overall game performance but should also help in larger villages.
Infindustry update for 11 May 2022
Version 1.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
