[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 May 2022

Update, Version 20220511 - 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content#############
Added butterfly wings to vampiric researcher's drop list.
Added a cabinet in the research sector of Site Demeter with a butterfly wing within.
Added a new document nearby the cabinet, named the "Failed Attempt to Escape."
It shall explain why the butterfly does not work in Site Demeter. I also want to write something about the Shanghai lockdown.
简体中文
##########Content#############
在嗜血的研究员的可能掉落物中加入了蝴蝶之翼。
在前哨基地-德米特的研究区域加入了一个新的柜子，里面有一个蝴蝶之翼。
在这个柜子旁边加入了一个新的文档，名为"失败的逃跑尝试。"
基本上，这能解释为什么蝴蝶之翼在这里无法使用。同时，我还想写点关于上海封城的内容。

