Bounty game update for 11 May 2022

[bounty game] update announcement on May 11, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear contestants

We will shut down the server at 00:00 on May 11 for more money. It is estimated that the update will take 20 minutes (the completion time of the update may be delayed or advanced depending on the specific situation). After the update is completed, we will compensate 10000 banknotes for you.

[update function]

  1. Add custom mode

  2. Entertainment mode can now select resurrection field or non resurrection field

  3. The voice channel can now switch the team voice channel or hall voice channel

[new mall]

  1. Add steam activation code (CDKEY) of gold coin exchange bounty game body

[Others]

Fix and optimize some known bugs

