Real Feel update for 11 May 2022

Early Access Camera Settings Patch v1.021

Several reviewers posted on rotational controls during UI navigation on First Person Cam. We are addressing this by locking rotation of First Person which can be unlocked with L mouse button to eliminate this issue. We have also adjusted default Film Quality Render settings such as Motion Blur and Vignetting to improve optimization on all machines. In the future we will be adding optional controls for these advanced visual options for players with more powerful GPUs.

