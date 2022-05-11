Patch Notes for 1.0.64

**
Overview
Smaller update somewhere between a patch and a hotfix, player could rarely get into a situation where they lost control of the character when attuning motive bleeders at exactly the right/wrong time.
Changes:
- Motive bleeder performance optimizations
- Updated the map collectible's art
Fixes:
- Fix issue where Motive bleeder grabbing the player right as they were attuning it could cause loss of player control
- Fix the "Return to Nana" etc collectible related tasks at the end of the game
- Fix examines floating in the air and unreachable
