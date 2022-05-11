 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 11 May 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.64

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

Smaller update somewhere between a patch and a hotfix, player could rarely get into a situation where they lost control of the character when attuning motive bleeders at exactly the right/wrong time.

Changes:

  • Motive bleeder performance optimizations
  • Updated the map collectible's art

Fixes:

  • Fix issue where Motive bleeder grabbing the player right as they were attuning it could cause loss of player control
  • Fix the "Return to Nana" etc collectible related tasks at the end of the game
  • Fix examines floating in the air and unreachable
