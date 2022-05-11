Zombie Case: The Academy — a free prequel to the game

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Officers!

Today we're announcing Police Stories: The Academy, a prequel and free prologue to the game that will include three new missions and locations.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1986760/Police_Stories_The_Academy/

In The Academy, Rick and John are still inexperienced trainees who are just learning to be cops. Another day at the police academy goes awry when a riot breaks out in town. To make matters worse, a "rat" who works with the local mafia has turned up at the police station. And of course, only two student cops can challenge all the trouble!

Police Stories: The Academy will include 3 new missions and locations, plus a police academy training ground. Help young Rick and John become brutal cops!

More details about Police Stories: The Academy are coming in the next development diary. For instance, the release date! Don't forget to add The Academy to your Wishlist in order not to miss any news and to be the first to play the Police Stories prequel.

