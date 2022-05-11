 Skip to content

Flatworld update for 11 May 2022

Lots of improvements in game experience

Flatworld update for 11 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now battle music only plays when you hit a monster or you get hit.
  • Now you can break ice balls thrown during the Ice Castle boss battle.
  • New introduction scene.
  • The flashback about how Aki arrived to Flatworld is now shown just after he recovers from amnesia after seeing the helicopter, to make the main plot easier to understand.
  • That same flashback is now a little larger.
  • Some cinematic dialogues have been improved to make the plot more understandable.
  • Sprinklers can be shot from more distance.
  • If you blow up a pyrotechnics box accidentally, the rocket on it will still set off to avoid missing it because of your mistake.
  • Credits added at the end of Episode 1 to give a better feeling of ending.
  • The amount of money you can obtain in each dungeon has been limited (vases and enemies).
  • Now vases always contain hearts in boss battles.
  • Lots of bugfixes.

