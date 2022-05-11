- Now battle music only plays when you hit a monster or you get hit.
- Now you can break ice balls thrown during the Ice Castle boss battle.
- New introduction scene.
- The flashback about how Aki arrived to Flatworld is now shown just after he recovers from amnesia after seeing the helicopter, to make the main plot easier to understand.
- That same flashback is now a little larger.
- Some cinematic dialogues have been improved to make the plot more understandable.
- Sprinklers can be shot from more distance.
- If you blow up a pyrotechnics box accidentally, the rocket on it will still set off to avoid missing it because of your mistake.
- Credits added at the end of Episode 1 to give a better feeling of ending.
- The amount of money you can obtain in each dungeon has been limited (vases and enemies).
- Now vases always contain hearts in boss battles.
- Lots of bugfixes.
Flatworld update for 11 May 2022
Lots of improvements in game experience
Patchnotes via Steam Community
