Nomad Survival update for 11 May 2022

Optimization Update - Hotfix 1

Nomad Survival update for 11 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Changing some things around with optimization had a few unintended results. This slipped past our testing because we tested with having as many skills on as possible to test performance. As you could imagine, nothing really survived for us to notice these bugs. I apologize for overlooking this.

Here's the changes:

  • Fixed issue were boss enemies were moving unusually slow.

  • Fixed issue where pots would damage you if you ran into them.

  • Fixed issue where map event items (such as the Crystallized Chest) would damage you if you ran into them.

  • Fixed issue where enemies would retain their hurtbox even while dying.

