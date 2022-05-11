- partial knowledge spend: you can add small amounts of Knowledge to the item or spell you wish to purchase over time
- laser mages now do a little taunt/warning move before the sudden melee attack
- chest rewards are now significantly better - there are no more coins in them, either item, or Knowledge, or both, and if Knowledge, there is more of it
- increased chance of finding already enchanted elemental weapons
- parrying no longer teleports you to the enemy; you make a fast dash instead
- heavy attack now charges significantly faster with increased Strength: normal speed at 10 Strength, 5 times faster (almost instant) at 20 Strength
- parried bombs from mages can now hurt enemies in blast radius
Loot River update for 11 May 2022
1.0.63
Patchnotes via Steam Community
