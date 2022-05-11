 Skip to content

Loot River update for 11 May 2022

1.0.63

Build 8719730

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • partial knowledge spend: you can add small amounts of Knowledge to the item or spell you wish to purchase over time
  • laser mages now do a little taunt/warning move before the sudden melee attack
  • chest rewards are now significantly better - there are no more coins in them, either item, or Knowledge, or both, and if Knowledge, there is more of it
  • increased chance of finding already enchanted elemental weapons
  • parrying no longer teleports you to the enemy; you make a fast dash instead
  • heavy attack now charges significantly faster with increased Strength: normal speed at 10 Strength, 5 times faster (almost instant) at 20 Strength
  • parried bombs from mages can now hurt enemies in blast radius

