New in Shattered Mirrors: Redone Bosses

Thanks for playing CASTILLO: Shattered Mirrors. Over the past month, I've been working hard to improve the overall player experience, and I am happy to finally share all the changes with you.
Large patches:
- I've redone around half of the boss fights in the game to make them more engaging.
- I've massively improved the performance; I've also added more settings to accommodate people using lower-end hardware
- I've added achievements to the game; there are over 20 to find
- I've added a super-secret level that you will probably never find
Other patches:
- I've changed the dialogue text to appear instead of showing up on the screen all at once progressively.
- Flashback now includes the modern menu, so there is a crossover for volume, mouse sensitivity, and graphics
- Ammo Crates respawn during boss fights
- You now see cinematic bars during cutscenes
- I've fixed aspect ratio issues for 16:10 monitors
- I've expanded the capabilities of texture packs
In progress:
- I'm redoing the map editor, and I'm switching to a component-based method that will make everything a lot more modular; I promise you will love it.
- I'm in the planning phase of the two DLC expansions (and maybe horde mode)
Thanks for all the constructive feedback that led to this most recent update, especially from MotoLegacy and JBradley1. If you have any suggestions or questions, you can post them on the community hub, and I will respond as quickly as possible. And if you're enjoying the game, please don't forget to leave a review; it's super helpful.
Changed files in this update