Weed Shop 3 update for 11 May 2022

511 Patch Notes

11 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch notes will be pretty brief but they do contain some changes to the game mechanics so you should probably read them:

ːws_peaceː From now on, promoters can target specific customer groups within their skill level. You can assign one or multiple groups to each promo employee, A massive shout out to @Spotty for the suggestion!

ːws_peaceː Promoters and Merch Managers will also receive double the XP points for a successful promo or merch being sold.

ːws_peaceː The issue with the influencer-promoted items being stuck has been resolved as well.

ːws_peaceː And lastly, the bug that caused hybrid strains grown indoors to exceed 100% quality is also done.

As for the Doober app, if you happened to catch the preview on @StonyMike's stream, you probably already know that it still needs some work. However, we're pretty certain we'll have it up and running by the weekend so stay tuned ːws_lighterː

