511 Patch Notes

Today's patch notes will be pretty brief but they do contain some changes to the game mechanics so you should probably read them:

ːws_peaceː From now on, promoters can target specific customer groups within their skill level. You can assign one or multiple groups to each promo employee, A massive shout out to @Spotty for the suggestion!

ːws_peaceː Promoters and Merch Managers will also receive double the XP points for a successful promo or merch being sold.

ːws_peaceː The issue with the influencer-promoted items being stuck has been resolved as well.

ːws_peaceː And lastly, the bug that caused hybrid strains grown indoors to exceed 100% quality is also done.

As for the Doober app, if you happened to catch the preview on @StonyMike's stream, you probably already know that it still needs some work. However, we're pretty certain we'll have it up and running by the weekend so stay tuned ːws_lighterː