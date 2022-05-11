Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678732

New features:

• Added a few new sound effects for Abominations that were missing them on special attacks.

• Created a proper portrait for the final boss.

macOS fixes:

• Fixed an issue where mouse clicks would sometimes not work correctly.

• Fixed window not being interactable after switching from fullscreen to windowed mode until the window is moved or resized.

General fixes:

• Fixed a crash that could happen if playing through multiple runs in one sitting.

• Fixed a bug with the final boss fight where it could get hard locked if a pylon died at the start of the enemy turn by a damage-over-time effect.

• It is now possible to view the unlocked rewards at the end of a run when using a gamepad.

• Fixed a bug with the Atlantes core achievement having wrong unlock requirements. The achievement should be now be granted for new sessions, both for the case of having already unlocked the core, and for unlocking the core for the first time.

• Fixed a bug where sunken areas in certain maps prevented some abilities from being able to effect units on the other side, most notably at Roncevaux Pass - the final map of Marca Hispanica.

• Fixed a bug where action points could sometimes be shown as negative on the unit header in combat (this was purely a visual bug).

• Warrior's Disrupting Taunt skill and its upgrades now properly disrupt reactions as well.

• Fixed Warrior's Sword Sworn skill to only trigger via direct damage, excluding reactions or damage-over-time effects (as was intended).

• Light Boots relic can no longer miss when used.

• Straw Doll relic and its status effect Paragon should now correctly trigger its decay rule only when Heroes take damage - Decoys should be excluded.

• Warrior's Bash Down skill now correctly applies Guard Down.

• Bandits' use of Martyr skill now properly triggers on player's turn instead of during enemy turn.

• Fixed an issue where some skills could only be used at 2 AP even though their cost is 1 AP.

• Fixed a bug where choice cards in an encounter could become broken if mashing buttons too quickly while they appear.

• Fixed an issue with "Florismart's Glade" encounter where it would not be possible to recruit Alain the White.

• Fixed an issue with "Merlin's Cave" encounter which caused it to give too much Essence.

• Fixed typos in various tooltips and encounters.

Modding:

• The testing roster can now define the starting relics, both for being equipped on heroes and stashed.

Optimizations:

• Fixed several memory leaks, where used memory would grow slightly with each level (around 1 MB).

• Fixed an issue where terrain material arrays could get reallocated when loading certain levels, causing a slightly longer load time.

Quality of life changes:

• Added a new hint to indicate how to gain Essence - primarily by visiting Arcane Nodes on the World Map.

• Added a menu option for controlling the size of the displayed tile grid in combat.

• In combat, hit chances are now shown only for units that will have effects applied to them, to avoid confusion.

• Changed the default value for unit outlines in combat to always - this should help with unit visibility.

Gameplay balancing:

• Mystic's Thundering Brimstone skill now applies Dazed to large enemies as well.

• The effect from Mystic's Blighted skill no longer decays, meaning affected enemy can heal attackers until it dies.

• Furtive status effect will no longer be lost via spells, reactions or damage-over-time effects.