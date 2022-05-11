 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

My Time at Sandrock update for 11 May 2022

Hotfix patch on 20220511

Share · View all patches · Build 8719303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy,

We have a more polished build for Beta players along with the NDA lifts! This version should help you show the game in a better performance.

Fixed:

  • Fixed save issues in tutorial
  • Fixed issue where the ranch store can't be unlocked correctly
  • Fixed sand accumulation sometimes causing an error
  • Fixed some incorrect behavior of objects that are following the player

Adjusted:

  • Adjusted the number of minerals in Abandoned Ruins
  • Adjusted the fog to be enabled by default in all graphic settings
  • Optimized the loading time of entering the main scene
  • Temporarily removed the application of HLOD (Hierarchical Level of Detail) in the game

Changed depots in private_test branch

View more data in app history for build 8719303
My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.