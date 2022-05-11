Hotfix patch on 20220511

Howdy,
We have a more polished build for Beta players along with the NDA lifts! This version should help you show the game in a better performance.
Fixed:
- Fixed save issues in tutorial
- Fixed issue where the ranch store can't be unlocked correctly
- Fixed sand accumulation sometimes causing an error
- Fixed some incorrect behavior of objects that are following the player
Adjusted:
- Adjusted the number of minerals in Abandoned Ruins
- Adjusted the fog to be enabled by default in all graphic settings
- Optimized the loading time of entering the main scene
- Temporarily removed the application of HLOD (Hierarchical Level of Detail) in the game
Changed depots in private_test branch