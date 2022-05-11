-
Added "Optional Rooms". These uncommon rooms contain an assortment of pickups and objects, but usually require a resource to access e.g. keys or slates. These rooms start generating once you've reached the end of the dungeon at least twice
-
Enemy sprite improvements, Sound Bat sprite reworked
-
Shop item details now display item's crafting component type(s)
-
Some statuses that last for battles will now stack durations when added multiple times. E.g. Previously, Cursed for 1 battle + Cursed for 1 battle = Cursed for 1 battle, now = Cursed for 2 battles
-
Crescent Bracelet damage lowered from 4 to 3
-
Eye For Opening is now once per turn, uses per battle increased from 3 to 4
-
Theme music for "The Void" polished
Bug Fixes
- Hidden items should no longer spawn on top of other objects
- Skill: Recycle normal queue now correctly gives 2 stacks of Volt rather than 3
- Relocate Slate no longer allows you to fight an enemy again
- Volt will now only trigger once if stacks is greater than 2 times trigger threshold
- Enemy stun text will now overflow when value is very high
- Fixed bug with Fossilized Flower stacking its effect when crafting items
- Skill: Cascading Strike Exhaust damage is now correct
- Witch's Sigil is more consistent with statuses inflicted by trinkets
- Endless Deck now works correctly with skills with no uses remaining
- Fixed bug with Grapes being disabled permanently
- Fixed bug with Traverse Slate not removing water tiles in some rooms
- Fixed rounding inconsistencies
- Fixed missing status tooltips for some skills
Changed files in this update