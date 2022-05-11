 Skip to content

Dungeons of Voidria update for 11 May 2022

v0.93.1

Build 8719218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added "Optional Rooms". These uncommon rooms contain an assortment of pickups and objects, but usually require a resource to access e.g. keys or slates. These rooms start generating once you've reached the end of the dungeon at least twice

  • Enemy sprite improvements, Sound Bat sprite reworked

  • Shop item details now display item's crafting component type(s)

  • Some statuses that last for battles will now stack durations when added multiple times. E.g. Previously, Cursed for 1 battle + Cursed for 1 battle = Cursed for 1 battle, now = Cursed for 2 battles

  • Crescent Bracelet damage lowered from 4 to 3

  • Eye For Opening is now once per turn, uses per battle increased from 3 to 4

  • Theme music for "The Void" polished

Bug Fixes

  • Hidden items should no longer spawn on top of other objects
  • Skill: Recycle normal queue now correctly gives 2 stacks of Volt rather than 3
  • Relocate Slate no longer allows you to fight an enemy again
  • Volt will now only trigger once if stacks is greater than 2 times trigger threshold
  • Enemy stun text will now overflow when value is very high
  • Fixed bug with Fossilized Flower stacking its effect when crafting items
  • Skill: Cascading Strike Exhaust damage is now correct
  • Witch's Sigil is more consistent with statuses inflicted by trinkets
  • Endless Deck now works correctly with skills with no uses remaining
  • Fixed bug with Grapes being disabled permanently
  • Fixed bug with Traverse Slate not removing water tiles in some rooms
  • Fixed rounding inconsistencies
  • Fixed missing status tooltips for some skills

