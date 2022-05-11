Small Update - v6997

Like we mentioned in the previous post; we're mostly focusing on bug fixes right now, and here's the first batch of those. If you come across any bugs, please don't hesitate to report them either on the Steam Discussion Board or through Discord (https://discord.gg/winkeltje).
New
- Graphics: Added support for 5120x1440.
Fixes
- Audio - Attempting to open the radial menu during the tutorial would play the sound for it even if you were not allowed to use the radial menu yet.
- Build - Removing all the walls would allow you to place wall mounted furniture on the floor.
- Build - Community Report - Collision overlap box would not extend up far enough, which would cause some furniture to not be correctly marked as invalid when selling a floor.
- Customers - If customers queue outside the shop they would sometimes not update their movement velocity which would result in walking on the spot.
- Furniture - Can't place carpets through the bounding fence anymore.
- Furniture - Updated the Adorned Table collision box to better fit the shape of the table.
- Furniture - Community Report - Placing unique furniture was doing a redundant check that could cause unique furniture to be placed more than once.
- Furniture - Community Report - Fixed issue where you could place furniture outside of the bounding box.
- Objectives - The Employer would not start correctly. You will need to hire an employee to start it.
- Objectives - Fixed a couple of other issues with the employee questline.
- Saving - Locked state doors should now be saved properly once again.
- Saving - Fixed issue where the Tutorial class would not be saved correctly, causing the door explanation popup to show up every time.
- UI - Upgrading a display using a controller should now clear the input state of the controller after closing the confirmation window.
- UI - The objective sort dropdown in the game settings menu would not be translated if the language was changed.
- UI - Updated the preview appearance component cache on all assets.
- UI - Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause interface panels to not show items.
- UI - Fireplace previews should no longer show the distortion shader, solving a graphical issue.
- UI - The objectives menu was not showing the correct amount of active objectives.
- UI - Controller detection should now be remembered from the main menu and correct prompts should appear when starting or loading a shop.
- UI - Clicking outside a menu on a shopobject could cause an unintended interaction.
- UI - Fixed an issue that could sometimes leave an objective in the overview in a highlighted state.
- UI - Completing an objective while the objectives were hidden would cause the objectives label to appear empty.
- UI - Fixed another issue that would sometimes cause an empty menu panel.
- UI - Switching to m+k input while having a locked objective selected in the objectives menu would make the pin button appear when it shouldn't.
- UI - The item sort dropdown options in the game settings was not indicating whether the option sorted upwards or downwards.
- UI - Community Report - You should no longer be able to walk around while the basement storage upgrade window is opened.
- UI - Community Report - Fixed an exploit that would allow you to place more than one unique furniture piece.
- UI - Community Report - The crafting menu could sometimes be closed in segments when that should not even be possible.
- UI - Community Report - The planter item skill in the planter menu will now also show an item skill indicator without having to first select something.
- UI - Community Report - Exactly meeting the commission criteria would not show the green checkmark in the commission menu.
- UI - Community Report - Fixed an issue where you could save during the day when pressing the Discord button and then backing out.
Update: v6997
Changed files in this update