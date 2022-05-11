For this patch we wanted to address the biggest issues in the game so far. We're going to be working really hard over the next few weeks to patch over all the bugs in the game! Thank you for your patience with any issues you might be coming across.
2.0.1 Patch
11 May 2022
--- Fixes
- Improvements to prevent players from placing items under ground.
- Cloud saves now work properly.
- Fixed issues where pallets would cause trucks to bug out.
- Various issues with the trucks storage are fixed.
- Fixed issue with hand sorters getting clogged up.
- Fixed issue with magnet on the stick.
- Wearing a hat that is stored in the truck will no longer make the truck go nuts.
- Fixed issue where some users were unable to launch the game with Discord open.
- Fixed collision issue with wooden stairs.
- Explosions will no longer set off store explosives.
- Standing Torches light up correctly now.
- Crucibles now save their liquid states.
- Funnel collision issues fixed.
- Tin Sheet descriptions to no longer say 'minors' instead of 'miners'.
- Holding a fish in splitscreen will now have the correct fish in hand.
- Coin stacks in splitscreen will now show up on both screens.
--- Changes
- Conveyor belts have arrows are now laid flat when placing (Thanks Giantwaffle!)
- Pallets can now be purchased in more stores.
- Improved lighting in various stores.
