Prison Life update for 11 May 2022

Update 0.7 - New Island Map, 3 Escapes Raft/Ship/Jet Ski, Abandoned City

Build 8718798

via Steam Community

New

  • New Map - Lost Island! Escaping this map requires escaping the prison and the island.
  • Over 3 ways to escape island + many ways to get out of prison.
  • New Zone in Lost Island - Abandoned City - contains very rare loot.
  • 8 New Items - Gold Bar, Golden Key, Clothing, Rope, Plank, Sail, Raft Floor, Raft
  • Golden doors were added to the old and new map near the entrances - Unlockable by a golden key(It means you can get to the entrance in the old map without the vents).
  • Now prisoners will not be teleported back to cells at night, the whole prison will be a restricted area.
  • Stat for unlocking golden doors
  • 20 Seconds before the end of the day prisoners will get a warning.
  • Guards will get a notification at the start of the night of how many players are in their cells.

Changed

  • Daily Quests - Now the player amount required will be calculated at the start of the game, and not at the time of making progress.
  • Remote camera cost was increased to 6->10 and now each guard can buy 2 of them
  • Package drops of escaped prisoners are much more valuable now. They won't contain code parts now.
  • Removed the full entrance code from trash cans.
  • Increased underground/vents visibility by 1.4x for prisoners.
  • Circuit boards now are much harder to find in visitations.
  • You won't hear a message notification when sending a message.
  • Now you need to craft only 6(instead of 10) items to complete the crafting daily quest.
  • Some item description strings
  • Prisoner X stepped on trap notification is now red(instead of green) for also guards.

Fixed

  • Items were getting stuck in the middle of the screen and disappearing sometimes.
  • Empty names.
  • Colliders on the roof(you won't be stuck)
  • usage % was visible on items that shouldn't have it.
  • If you typed in chat something and it was closed when you reopened it, it just sent the message, now fixed.

Media







