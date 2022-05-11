Update 0.7 - New Island Map, 3 Escapes Raft/Ship/Jet Ski, Abandoned City

New
- New Map - Lost Island! Escaping this map requires escaping the prison and the island.
- Over 3 ways to escape island + many ways to get out of prison.
- New Zone in Lost Island - Abandoned City - contains very rare loot.
- 8 New Items - Gold Bar, Golden Key, Clothing, Rope, Plank, Sail, Raft Floor, Raft
- Golden doors were added to the old and new map near the entrances - Unlockable by a golden key(It means you can get to the entrance in the old map without the vents).
- Now prisoners will not be teleported back to cells at night, the whole prison will be a restricted area.
- Stat for unlocking golden doors
- 20 Seconds before the end of the day prisoners will get a warning.
- Guards will get a notification at the start of the night of how many players are in their cells.
Changed
- Daily Quests - Now the player amount required will be calculated at the start of the game, and not at the time of making progress.
- Remote camera cost was increased to 6->10 and now each guard can buy 2 of them
- Package drops of escaped prisoners are much more valuable now. They won't contain code parts now.
- Removed the full entrance code from trash cans.
- Increased underground/vents visibility by 1.4x for prisoners.
- Circuit boards now are much harder to find in visitations.
- You won't hear a message notification when sending a message.
- Now you need to craft only 6(instead of 10) items to complete the crafting daily quest.
- Some item description strings
- Prisoner X stepped on trap notification is now red(instead of green) for also guards.
Fixed
- Items were getting stuck in the middle of the screen and disappearing sometimes.
- Empty names.
- Colliders on the roof(you won't be stuck)
- usage % was visible on items that shouldn't have it.
- If you typed in chat something and it was closed when you reopened it, it just sent the message, now fixed.
