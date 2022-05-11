 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 11 May 2022

New beta Update

Build 8718698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Accessed via the beta

Laypo Apoc Survival:
Added:

  • Added Leaf Piles
  • Leaf Piles spawn when trees are cut down
  • If leaf piles are removed, you will get 10-15x sticks (sticks are temp)
  • Added sprite for Countertop and countertop with cutting board
    Changes:
  • Amount of wood from trees have been changed from 3 to 5, now 10 to 20
  • No longer need to run into trees to get rid of them. now you select remove tree
  • Interaction with Tree saplings have been changed from 10 pixels to 5 pixels
  • Some changes to spawn rates over night
  • Name Changes to chests
  • (Temp) Press V to spawn Orange Trees

Laypo Weather:
Added:

  • City 1,2,3 Now shows up on the Weather Channel tab displaying how much rain they have had there
  • Added Rain (mm), Temp (c) and wind (km/h) columns in the weather channel.
  • Added first cloud stage for a tropical cyclone
  • Added 1 type of snow to the game
  • Added 1 stage of thunderstorms
  • Tropical storms create swell in the ocean
    Changes:
  • Changed some textures of clouds and biomes
  • Sprint key changed from control to No1 on the keypad
  • Mouse needs to be closer to clouds for the information of clouds
  • If clouds with negative rainfall is approaching a city that is registered it will despawn.

Changed depots in beta branch

Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
