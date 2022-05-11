New beta Update

Accessed via the beta
Laypo Apoc Survival:
Added:
- Added Leaf Piles
- Leaf Piles spawn when trees are cut down
- If leaf piles are removed, you will get 10-15x sticks (sticks are temp)
- Added sprite for Countertop and countertop with cutting board
Changes:
- Amount of wood from trees have been changed from 3 to 5, now 10 to 20
- No longer need to run into trees to get rid of them. now you select remove tree
- Interaction with Tree saplings have been changed from 10 pixels to 5 pixels
- Some changes to spawn rates over night
- Name Changes to chests
- (Temp) Press V to spawn Orange Trees
Laypo Weather:
Added:
- City 1,2,3 Now shows up on the Weather Channel tab displaying how much rain they have had there
- Added Rain (mm), Temp (c) and wind (km/h) columns in the weather channel.
- Added first cloud stage for a tropical cyclone
- Added 1 type of snow to the game
- Added 1 stage of thunderstorms
- Tropical storms create swell in the ocean
Changes:
- Changed some textures of clouds and biomes
- Sprint key changed from control to No1 on the keypad
- Mouse needs to be closer to clouds for the information of clouds
- If clouds with negative rainfall is approaching a city that is registered it will despawn.
Changed depots in beta branch