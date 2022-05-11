 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rising Lords update for 11 May 2022

Hotfix to 0.15 (May 11)

Share · View all patches · Build 8718557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • castles and walls now add +1 range bonus again
  • Added red X to appear next to peasant when being carried into a region he didn't come from
  • Added 3 fonts to cycle through in graphic options menu (Argonwood, Bree, Simplified)

Fixes:

  • fixed fog-lift not re-rendering map tiles
  • fixed fog covering edge waypoints
  • Fixed merge of huge armies getting stuck in a loop
  • Fixed hovering over mercenary would highlight all mercenaries
  • Fixed players being able to right mouse click drop their peasants into other regions they own
  • fixed army name bug again :D
  • fixed 1-frame zoom-glitch on menus for sub 1080p fullscreen

Changes:

  • Most buttons should 'highlight' when hovered
  • Most buttons should scale text the same when hovered
  • MP Battle setup element alignments / text scaling
  • Removed "chat" hint button since chat is disabled
  • MP Campaign password & other button scales / positions
  • improved AI and Empire focus priorities
  • reduced unnecessary 'pop-in' w/ armies

Changed files in this update

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.