Hotfix to 0.15 (May 11)

New:
- castles and walls now add +1 range bonus again
- Added red X to appear next to peasant when being carried into a region he didn't come from
- Added 3 fonts to cycle through in graphic options menu (Argonwood, Bree, Simplified)
Fixes:
- fixed fog-lift not re-rendering map tiles
- fixed fog covering edge waypoints
- Fixed merge of huge armies getting stuck in a loop
- Fixed hovering over mercenary would highlight all mercenaries
- Fixed players being able to right mouse click drop their peasants into other regions they own
- fixed army name bug again :D
- fixed 1-frame zoom-glitch on menus for sub 1080p fullscreen
Changes:
- Most buttons should 'highlight' when hovered
- Most buttons should scale text the same when hovered
- MP Battle setup element alignments / text scaling
- Removed "chat" hint button since chat is disabled
- MP Campaign password & other button scales / positions
- improved AI and Empire focus priorities
- reduced unnecessary 'pop-in' w/ armies
Changed files in this update