Version 0.7.10

Hey, folks! This patch release focuses on improving the VN system, and it may be Cave Confectioner's last release for a while. Notice the version number is 0.7.10. I thought a lot about that decimal, and it seems a small patch - yes I said it - a patch is better than waiting for a new major release with new content. Because the existing content still needed fixing.
VN system changes:
- ADV-style dialogue advance
- Reskinned the UI
- Switched interaction to mouse-up
- Bug fixes
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update