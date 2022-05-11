 Skip to content

Cave Confectioner update for 11 May 2022

Version 0.7.10

Build 8718294 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey, folks! This patch release focuses on improving the VN system, and it may be Cave Confectioner's last release for a while. Notice the version number is 0.7.10. I thought a lot about that decimal, and it seems a small patch - yes I said it - a patch is better than waiting for a new major release with new content. Because the existing content still needed fixing.

VN system changes:

  • ADV-style dialogue advance
  • Reskinned the UI
  • Switched interaction to mouse-up
  • Bug fixes

Enjoy!

