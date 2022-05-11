 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Save the Reactor update for 11 May 2022

Save the Reactor is AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8718119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome All!

"Save the reactor" is finally on Steam now!
You can purchase this title on below link at a 15% discount during a limited time launch week sale.

Store Page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1876560/Save_the_Reactor/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.