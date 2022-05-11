Version 0.25.1 Changelog
- Minor improvements to racial color palettes
- Fixed issue with autosave message being stuck on screen
- Fixed issue with Stingy not unlocking location after killing him
- Fixed issue with tutorial secret passage not unlocking
- Fixed issue with Burn debuff being applied with spells from other schools
- Fixed issue with tooltip for stackable quest items
- Fixed issue with Fox on Hunting Grounds location
- Fixed issue with Undead Sheep being friendly
- Fixed issue with spawned Rat loot and stats in Stonebridge
- Fixed issue with invisible traps
Changed files in this update