Realms of Magic update for 11 May 2022

Version 0.25.1

Build 8718004

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.25.1 Changelog

  • Minor improvements to racial color palettes
  • Fixed issue with autosave message being stuck on screen
  • Fixed issue with Stingy not unlocking location after killing him
  • Fixed issue with tutorial secret passage not unlocking
  • Fixed issue with Burn debuff being applied with spells from other schools
  • Fixed issue with tooltip for stackable quest items
  • Fixed issue with Fox on Hunting Grounds location
  • Fixed issue with Undead Sheep being friendly
  • Fixed issue with spawned Rat loot and stats in Stonebridge
  • Fixed issue with invisible traps

