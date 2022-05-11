Laugh D.4. Update

Hey Everyone!
Over the last few weeks we've pushed a weekly patch that fixed some known bugs (you can see the patch notes in game under the news section) We usually push the update around 4:00-ish AM MST but I wanted to push this one early because it fixes a major crash that involves the cloning machine. I've only been able to test the bug fixes this week in solo as this is a busy week for a lot of people. So it may introduce other bugs, please let us of any you run into on our discord.
Notes!
- Zombies can no longer hurt the infected
- Spawning gate is included in final lives check now
- Rewrote cloning machine code, this is both a huge optimization (more noticeable at high numbers of tombstones) and a fix for the tombstone crash. In addition, cloning machines now prioritize the oldest tombstone.
- Searching and dying should no longer leave the progress bar on screen.
- Showdown tracker has been adjusted to more accurately track Axe Murderer, Zombies(includes infected), Werewolf and Deceivers.
- Inoculation damage boost for plague doctor is now properly working.
- Turkeys now leave behind tombstones
- Pranked cloning machine now properly rewards prank
- Defective cloning machine can be pranked properly now.
- Removed the slow from Fear
- Removed the slow from Tenderized
- Any damage above 1000 is now immutable
- Butcher movement speed increased by 2%
- Fixed a spot where u could get oxygen outside in titan one six
- Fixed a spot on the bunkers in outpost 32 where you could not freeze
- Moved build node in titan one six that was on the floating pad to in front of the nearest air lock
- Drinking an energy drink no longer refreshes your current stack.
- Fixed butter not always applying to floor
- Soviet Milk now works on all non killers
- Frost Wound no longer spreads
- Plunderer price increased to 45 from 35
- Adjusted pirate scrap buff to give 1 extra scrap per 2 stacks instead of 1.
- Pirate no longer receives their own pirate scrap buff, they were meant to be a support role that moved around with a posse. Before this change, it was mostly pirate vs the world.
- Cliff jumper now works properly in Titan One Six
- Adjusted some damage volumes to no longer affect intern (Was initially intended)
- Busted pipes no longer affects Interns
- Scaled up damage volume around camp fire in Camp Valentine.
