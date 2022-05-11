 Skip to content

Get Stuffed! update for 11 May 2022

Laugh D.4. Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8717984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

Over the last few weeks we've pushed a weekly patch that fixed some known bugs (you can see the patch notes in game under the news section) We usually push the update around 4:00-ish AM MST but I wanted to push this one early because it fixes a major crash that involves the cloning machine. I've only been able to test the bug fixes this week in solo as this is a busy week for a lot of people. So it may introduce other bugs, please let us of any you run into on our discord.

Notes!

  • Zombies can no longer hurt the infected
  • Spawning gate is included in final lives check now
  • Rewrote cloning machine code, this is both a huge optimization (more noticeable at high numbers of tombstones) and a fix for the tombstone crash. In addition, cloning machines now prioritize the oldest tombstone.
  • Searching and dying should no longer leave the progress bar on screen.
  • Showdown tracker has been adjusted to more accurately track Axe Murderer, Zombies(includes infected), Werewolf and Deceivers.
  • Inoculation damage boost for plague doctor is now properly working.
  • Turkeys now leave behind tombstones
  • Pranked cloning machine now properly rewards prank
  • Defective cloning machine can be pranked properly now.
  • Removed the slow from Fear
  • Removed the slow from Tenderized
  • Any damage above 1000 is now immutable
  • Butcher movement speed increased by 2%
  • Fixed a spot where u could get oxygen outside in titan one six
  • Fixed a spot on the bunkers in outpost 32 where you could not freeze
  • Moved build node in titan one six that was on the floating pad to in front of the nearest air lock
  • Drinking an energy drink no longer refreshes your current stack.
  • Fixed butter not always applying to floor
  • Soviet Milk now works on all non killers
  • Frost Wound no longer spreads
  • Plunderer price increased to 45 from 35
  • Adjusted pirate scrap buff to give 1 extra scrap per 2 stacks instead of 1.
  • Pirate no longer receives their own pirate scrap buff, they were meant to be a support role that moved around with a posse. Before this change, it was mostly pirate vs the world.
  • Cliff jumper now works properly in Titan One Six
  • Adjusted some damage volumes to no longer affect intern (Was initially intended)
  • Busted pipes no longer affects Interns
  • Scaled up damage volume around camp fire in Camp Valentine.

