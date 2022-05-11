Version 0511.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- A bug has been fixed that damaged by a general attack when a blacksmith is during leap.
- A bug has been fixed that sometimes does not automatically cast Blacksmith's Unstoppable.
- The problem has been fixed that can't scroll through map and dictionary with pads.
I've known for a long time that the cause of this problem was a my misconfiguration in Steam Input, but I've been thinking for a long time about how to fix it while keeping clean the virtual pad layout of SteamLink's Remote Play.
To simplify this, I changed it to scroll using the left joystick.
<BALANCING>
- The cool down of the blacksmith's leap was reduced from 3.5 seconds to 2.0 seconds.
Now that the cool down of leap is the same as the other characters, Exhausted debuff has disappeared.
- Blacksmiths' charging requirements of Unstoppable skill have been reduced from 35 to 28.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
- Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
