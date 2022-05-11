- New dialogue boxes
- Fixed the gate switch not working on Acid Dungeon / Undergrounds shortcut (apparently I did not in 0.3.3)
- Fixed the Pause Jump exploit
- Some level design tweaks
- Fixed the Spike Meter not appearing if you have Map Hints on
- Put back the boss barrier where the old Rogue Armadillo was
- Fixed a bug where beating the Fire Elemental Lord will disable the Title Card for the next boss
- Fixed Lava bubbling when Paused
- Fixed the Rogue Armadillo autosave location
Lone Fungus update for 11 May 2022
0.3.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update