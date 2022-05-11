 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 11 May 2022

0.3.3.1

  • New dialogue boxes
  • Fixed the gate switch not working on Acid Dungeon / Undergrounds shortcut (apparently I did not in 0.3.3)
  • Fixed the Pause Jump exploit
  • Some level design tweaks
  • Fixed the Spike Meter not appearing if you have Map Hints on
  • Put back the boss barrier where the old Rogue Armadillo was
  • Fixed a bug where beating the Fire Elemental Lord will disable the Title Card for the next boss
  • Fixed Lava bubbling when Paused
  • Fixed the Rogue Armadillo autosave location
