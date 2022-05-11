 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 11 May 2022

Updated on May 11, 2022

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.9 Is updated

  1. Open up chapter 13 game content.

  2. Fixed an issue where the black phone conversation could not continue in The first chapter of Sick Building 3.

