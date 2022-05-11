Updated on May 11, 2022

Version 1.1.9 Is updated
-
Open up chapter 13 game content.
-
Fixed an issue where the black phone conversation could not continue in The first chapter of Sick Building 3.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Version 1.1.9 Is updated
Open up chapter 13 game content.
Fixed an issue where the black phone conversation could not continue in The first chapter of Sick Building 3.
Changed files in this update