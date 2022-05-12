Elegant Costume Sets on Offer

Do you like elegant and playful costumes in bright and vivid colours? Then don’t miss our offers on fabulous costume sets and some sleek headgear from 12th May to 19th May (10 AM server time respectively)! Give your immortal hero an extravagant appearance before the items are removed from the Crimson Coin Shop again when the offer expires.
Costumes
Save up to 36% on the following costume variants:
- Snow Dream
- Obsidian Dream
- Dream Blaze
- Azure Dream
- Crimson Dream
- Flight of the Phoenix
- Flight of the Jay
- Flight of the Bi Fang
- Flight of the Mandarin Duck
Headgear
Small price, big look! Enjoy 59% off the following headgear:
- Jade Phoenix Veil
