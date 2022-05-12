 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Swords of Legends Online update for 12 May 2022

Elegant Costume Sets on Offer

Share · View all patches · Build 8717653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Do you like elegant and playful costumes in bright and vivid colours? Then don’t miss our offers on fabulous costume sets and some sleek headgear from 12th May to 19th May (10 AM server time respectively)! Give your immortal hero an extravagant appearance before the items are removed from the Crimson Coin Shop again when the offer expires.

Costumes

Save up to 36% on the following costume variants:

  • Snow Dream
  • Obsidian Dream
  • Dream Blaze
  • Azure Dream
  • Crimson Dream
  • Flight of the Phoenix
  • Flight of the Jay
  • Flight of the Bi Fang
  • Flight of the Mandarin Duck

Headgear

Small price, big look! Enjoy 59% off the following headgear:

  • Jade Phoenix Veil

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.