IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 11 May 2022

Update 5.032 is out now!

Update 5.032 · Build 8717513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Behold, pilots,

The new update has just arrived! Control tower brings you yet another helpful information that will make your gameplay even more enjoyable!

==== CHANGE LOG ====
  • Bugfix: zoom glitch at first canopy opening. [OBT~Mikmak]
  • Single Missions "Corpo Aereo Italiano" and "Corpo Aereo Italiano
  • II": changed date to 10/11/1940 to reflect the fact that the CAI did not fly any large-scale daylight bombing raids after the 11th of November.Changed map season and aircraft skins and updated slides and briefings to match the new date.
  • Single Mission "Snow on the White Cliffs": added new Spitfire and Hurricane VS Bf 109 fighter and jabo mission.
  • Additional localizations for mission briefings

