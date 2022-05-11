Update 5.032 is out now!

Behold, pilots,
The new update has just arrived! Control tower brings you yet another helpful information that will make your gameplay even more enjoyable!
==== CHANGE LOG ====
- Bugfix: zoom glitch at first canopy opening. [OBT~Mikmak]
- Single Missions "Corpo Aereo Italiano" and "Corpo Aereo Italiano
- II": changed date to 10/11/1940 to reflect the fact that the CAI did not fly any large-scale daylight bombing raids after the 11th of November.Changed map season and aircraft skins and updated slides and briefings to match the new date.
- Single Mission "Snow on the White Cliffs": added new Spitfire and Hurricane VS Bf 109 fighter and jabo mission.
- Additional localizations for mission briefings
