Island of Aito update for 11 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0 "Let them see the cursor"

Island of Aito update for 11 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0 "Let them see the cursor"

Build 8717118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes

  • Made the cursor outline darker so people who play with very high monitor brightness settings can see the cursor easier.

  • Corrected some spelling errors.

  • Added some transitions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1973131
Depot 1973132
