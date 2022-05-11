Hotfix 1.0 "Let them see the cursor"

This update contains the following fixes
Made the cursor outline darker so people who play with very high monitor brightness settings can see the cursor easier.
Corrected some spelling errors.
Added some transitions.
Changed files in this update