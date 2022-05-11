Update 10/MAY/2022 22:00 (PST)

-
「Box: Mental Potion」: Weight changed from 2 to 20.
You can get paper from area XIANBEI.
Characters who invest 「CON」 while attending 「Hunting Championship」 can increase damage when defeating wolves.
The level limit of 「scroll: inside castle」 and 「scroll: go to castle」 has been changed to level 40.
「NPC: Stone / etc」 sells 「citizenship」. You can change your nationality in-game.
「Experience Protective Stone」's price changed from 30,000 to 100,000.
The probability of obtaining items from 「Dungeon of Assassin」's monsters has been changed. In the upper floor, it is similar to the previous one, and it decreases as you go to the lower floor.
RTK points that can be acquired from 「rivalry of local barons」 are applied according to the number of castles acquired. Each player can earn up to 20000 RTK points. You can earn a minimum of 2000RTK points. (If you survive to the end)
You can increase the active time by killing monsters in 「Red cliff war」 and 「GuanDu war」.
