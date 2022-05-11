 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Holomento update for 11 May 2022

Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.09

Share · View all patches · Build 8716068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello travelers!

Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.09!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

  • Added Levels 3-5 for Sword and Shield weapons
  • Added unique visuals for skeletons with different variants
  • Updated the region in Eventide Hills near the Old Mill
  • Dungeon Floor Entrances are now blocked off for a run after they have been completed
  • Added item comparisons for items in shop menus
  • Updated and simplified the bank menu and added controller support

  • Fixed a bug introduced in 0.5.08 where weapons wouldn't fire with a controller
  • Fixed a softlock bug in one of the Evenfall Cistern Puzzles
  • Fixed a hole in the desert at X:-69274 Y:6211 Z:15611
  • Fixed a bug where the book would appear beside the traveler before it has been picked up
Discord | Roadmap | Report Bugs

Changed files in this update

Holomento Depot Depot 721702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.