Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.09

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.09!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
- Added Levels 3-5 for Sword and Shield weapons
- Added unique visuals for skeletons with different variants
- Updated the region in Eventide Hills near the Old Mill
- Dungeon Floor Entrances are now blocked off for a run after they have been completed
- Added item comparisons for items in shop menus
- Updated and simplified the bank menu and added controller support
- Fixed a bug introduced in 0.5.08 where weapons wouldn't fire with a controller
- Fixed a softlock bug in one of the Evenfall Cistern Puzzles
- Fixed a hole in the desert at X:-69274 Y:6211 Z:15611
- Fixed a bug where the book would appear beside the traveler before it has been picked up
