Cloud Meadow update for 11 May 2022

Memory and Usability Update

Cloud Meadow update for 11 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Reduced memory usage and improved loading process

    • Greatly improved UI scaling solution:
    • Added option for scaling to maximize visibility while game is fullscreen
    • Alternative options will scale the window without stretching the sprite art

  • Numerous UI and usability improvements

Changes

  • Game time will now pause immediately when opening a UI window
  • Enabled opening of pause menu during cinematics & dialogue
  • Pressing Escape key will now close one-button popup windows & cancel a two-button confirmation window
  • Clicking anywhere on the screen will suppress a banner message
  • Exiting a game session will first prompt you to make a save if you haven't saved already
  • Quest tracker entries should be more visible & notable when quests are added or completed
  • Updated Combat Rewards UI animations
  • Updated Options UI to make components more readable
  • Moved difficulty slider to 'Gameplay options' panel

Fixes

  • Fixed an abrupt lighting transition that could occur at midnight when moving from interior to exterior zones
  • Fixed inconsistencies with UI windows that would let the player 'click through' to objects behind them
  • Fixed menu opening/closing sounds playing on unintended windows
  • Fixed issue where two sex scenes could be played concurrently while in the Album UI
  • Fixed an issue with audio loading
  • Fixed an issue with seasonal assets when entering buildings in Cloverton
  • Fixed an issue with the game locking up when entering Cloverton
  • Fixed an issue with viewing some monsters in the trait window
  • Fixed an issue where fewer inheritance rolls were made than intended

