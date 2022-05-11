Memory and Usability Update

Improvements
Reduced memory usage and improved loading process
- Greatly improved UI scaling solution:
- Added option for scaling to maximize visibility while game is fullscreen
- Alternative options will scale the window without stretching the sprite art
Numerous UI and usability improvements
Changes
- Game time will now pause immediately when opening a UI window
- Enabled opening of pause menu during cinematics & dialogue
- Pressing Escape key will now close one-button popup windows & cancel a two-button confirmation window
- Clicking anywhere on the screen will suppress a banner message
- Exiting a game session will first prompt you to make a save if you haven't saved already
- Quest tracker entries should be more visible & notable when quests are added or completed
- Updated Combat Rewards UI animations
- Updated Options UI to make components more readable
- Moved difficulty slider to 'Gameplay options' panel
Fixes
- Fixed an abrupt lighting transition that could occur at midnight when moving from interior to exterior zones
- Fixed inconsistencies with UI windows that would let the player 'click through' to objects behind them
- Fixed menu opening/closing sounds playing on unintended windows
- Fixed issue where two sex scenes could be played concurrently while in the Album UI
- Fixed an issue with audio loading
- Fixed an issue with seasonal assets when entering buildings in Cloverton
- Fixed an issue with the game locking up when entering Cloverton
- Fixed an issue with viewing some monsters in the trait window
- Fixed an issue where fewer inheritance rolls were made than intended
