English
##########Content#############
The butterfly now covers the Unfinished Building areas in Liu. The wiki has been updated with this change.
Added temporarily disable zones of butterfly wings on the 4th floor of the Unfinished Building.
Changed "The Workers' Dormitory" location name in the English localization.
##########System#############
Added a switch to tempory disable the butterfly wings.
##########DEBUG##############
There is a case where a player may use the butterfly wings to skip Alister's assault on the police station. --- Fixed. The butterfly wings are disabled temporarily.
More details about this fix can now be found on the wiki in a new section. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings
########WIKI####################
Added a development pirority page so that you know what to expect: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Development_Priority
简体中文
##########Content#############
蝴蝶使用地区现在覆盖了疁城的未完之建筑。维基页面同步进行了更新。
在未完之建筑的4楼加入了临时禁用蝴蝶之翼的区域。
改变了工人的宿舍区域在英文本地化文本中的名称。
##########System#############
增加了一个可以临时禁用蝴蝶之翼的开关。
##########DEBUG##############
有一种情况下玩家可以通过蝴蝶之翼跳过阿利斯塔攻击警局的剧情。 --- 已修复。蝴蝶之翼在这段内容过程中将会被暂时禁用。
更多的具体细节可以参考维基上新增的章节。 https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings
########WIKI####################
加入了一个开发优先级的页面，以便大家了解接下来会发生什么: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Development_Priority
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 May 2022
Update, Version 20220511
English
Changed files in this update