-
Self stun (Rule 24) reworked from [ATK CD x 0.4] to [ATK CD x 0.1 + 0.3]
-
Melee Minion ATK CD decreased from 0.8 to 0.75
-
Ranged Minion ATK CD increased from 1.2 to 1.25
-
Angel of Death ATK CD decreased from 0.6 to 0.5
-
Game summary screen now includes both players' kills and deaths
-
Sharpened the text of the loading/error screen, pre-game timer, winner display, game summary title, in-game player names, current gold, buy/sell/rematch buttons, and net worth
Skeletal Skism update for 11 May 2022
v3.0.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update