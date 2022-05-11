 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 11 May 2022

v3.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Self stun (Rule 24) reworked from [ATK CD x 0.4] to [ATK CD x 0.1 + 0.3]

  • Melee Minion ATK CD decreased from 0.8 to 0.75

  • Ranged Minion ATK CD increased from 1.2 to 1.25

  • Angel of Death ATK CD decreased from 0.6 to 0.5

  • Game summary screen now includes both players' kills and deaths

  • Sharpened the text of the loading/error screen, pre-game timer, winner display, game summary title, in-game player names, current gold, buy/sell/rematch buttons, and net worth

(MBE Games Discord)

