Cozy Grove update for 17 May 2022

v5.1 minor update

v5.1 minor update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfixes for the new dye UI
  • If you've been playing for more than a year, seasonal festivals would previously have broken on repeat. We've fixed that.
  • Removed unneeded backups from iOS
  • Fixed bug preventing some timed quests from repeating in the future
  • Stop players from accidentally selling quest critters. Can reacquire.
  • Halved Seagull Q21 wood & iron requirements.
  • Can't buy duplicate Surfer, Wolf, Emperor or Wary quest items from Kit
  • Fixed T3 Ben cats not having colored necks
  • All characters can be given their winter gifts outside of the festival
  • Fixed controller not regaining focus when closing the splash using touch
  • Fixed, or at least lessened, softlock from giving an item to bear then starting two actions
  • Added a satellite dish to Jeremy's territory, which will tell you where all your tools are located
  • Radar icons do not appear during hugs and the dance party
  • Fixed issue with an Archie clothing quest sometimes having a goal of "NaN"
  • Fix broken gossip text in certain languages
  • Improvements to save system to increase speed and stability
  • Memory improvements to help performance on low-end devices and consoles
  • Information about the timing of upcoming seasonal events now appears in the main menu
  • Bugfixes for issues with the winter festival when encountered for the second year in a row.
  • Fix for caught bugs looking visually like they are outside the net
  • Other bugfixes and improvements

