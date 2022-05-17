v5.1 minor update

- Bugfixes for the new dye UI
- If you've been playing for more than a year, seasonal festivals would previously have broken on repeat. We've fixed that.
- Removed unneeded backups from iOS
- Fixed bug preventing some timed quests from repeating in the future
- Stop players from accidentally selling quest critters. Can reacquire.
- Halved Seagull Q21 wood & iron requirements.
- Can't buy duplicate Surfer, Wolf, Emperor or Wary quest items from Kit
- Fixed T3 Ben cats not having colored necks
- All characters can be given their winter gifts outside of the festival
- Fixed controller not regaining focus when closing the splash using touch
- Fixed, or at least lessened, softlock from giving an item to bear then starting two actions
- Added a satellite dish to Jeremy's territory, which will tell you where all your tools are located
- Radar icons do not appear during hugs and the dance party
- Fixed issue with an Archie clothing quest sometimes having a goal of "NaN"
- Fix broken gossip text in certain languages
- Improvements to save system to increase speed and stability
- Memory improvements to help performance on low-end devices and consoles
- Information about the timing of upcoming seasonal events now appears in the main menu
- Bugfixes for issues with the winter festival when encountered for the second year in a row.
- Fix for caught bugs looking visually like they are outside the net
- Other bugfixes and improvements
