 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Monster Within update for 11 May 2022

Update to 1.301

Share · View all patches · Build 8715463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:
Lowered base damage scaling one stage

UI Changes:
Small prettification changes and polish

Bug Fixes:
Fixed Inner Darkness having a giant monster icon
Fixed Epiphany showing alternate art if you have any night cards in your deck.
Fixed some elements of mashup mode persisting on a new run after winning/losing
Fixed Warlock and Swampkin being called "Werewolf" on the win round screen
Fixed the Warlock -> Swampkin skit not playing
Fixed the Werewolf player death animation showing Werepire art
Fixed some typos

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.