Update to 1.301

Balance Changes:
Lowered base damage scaling one stage
UI Changes:
Small prettification changes and polish
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Inner Darkness having a giant monster icon
Fixed Epiphany showing alternate art if you have any night cards in your deck.
Fixed some elements of mashup mode persisting on a new run after winning/losing
Fixed Warlock and Swampkin being called "Werewolf" on the win round screen
Fixed the Warlock -> Swampkin skit not playing
Fixed the Werewolf player death animation showing Werepire art
Fixed some typos
